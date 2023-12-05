Zelenskyy congratulates volunteers: Ukrainian volunteers are another branch of our forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian volunteers on International Volunteer Day.

"Today we celebrate International Volunteer Day. It is symbolic that on the eve of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because Ukrainian volunteers are actually another branch of our forces, another of our strength. Our guard of caring people. Our army of active Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Thank you! Glory to our volunteers! Glory to everyone who is bringing victory closer!" the president said.

In turn, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov also congratulated the volunteers and noted that they are a reliable rear for hundreds of thousands of soldiers and are bringing victory closer with their tirelessness.

"Every warrior in our Defense Forces feels your warmth and support, your work and self-sacrifice. There are millions of you! From big cities to the smallest villages. From large foundations, whose names are known throughout the world, to private initiatives, whose contacts are known to individual units, with whom you cooperate," the press service of the Ministry of Defense said, citing the minister.

"...You are a reliable rear for hundreds of thousands of soldiers! You support the Defense Forces and with your tirelessness you bring the day of our Victory closer," Umerov said.

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said: "Today there is another opportunity to say 'thank you' to our volunteers, who are always not indifferent to the misfortune of others. Thank you for your good deeds for the benefit of Ukraine and the approach of Victory."