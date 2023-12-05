Facts

12:57 05.12.2023

Zelenskyy congratulates volunteers: Ukrainian volunteers are another branch of our forces

2 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates volunteers: Ukrainian volunteers are another branch of our forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian volunteers on International Volunteer Day.

"Today we celebrate International Volunteer Day. It is symbolic that on the eve of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Because Ukrainian volunteers are actually another branch of our forces, another of our strength. Our guard of caring people. Our army of active Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Thank you! Glory to our volunteers! Glory to everyone who is bringing victory closer!" the president said.

In turn, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov also congratulated the volunteers and noted that they are a reliable rear for hundreds of thousands of soldiers and are bringing victory closer with their tirelessness.

"Every warrior in our Defense Forces feels your warmth and support, your work and self-sacrifice. There are millions of you! From big cities to the smallest villages. From large foundations, whose names are known throughout the world, to private initiatives, whose contacts are known to individual units, with whom you cooperate," the press service of the Ministry of Defense said, citing the minister.

"...You are a reliable rear for hundreds of thousands of soldiers! You support the Defense Forces and with your tirelessness you bring the day of our Victory closer," Umerov said.

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said: "Today there is another opportunity to say 'thank you' to our volunteers, who are always not indifferent to the misfortune of others. Thank you for your good deeds for the benefit of Ukraine and the approach of Victory."

Tags: #volunteers

MORE ABOUT

13:38 04.12.2023
URCS volunteers help national police search for missing child

URCS volunteers help national police search for missing child

18:36 06.10.2023
URCS volunteers receive extreme driving training

URCS volunteers receive extreme driving training

13:43 28.09.2023
URCS expands team of volunteers of Tracing Service

URCS expands team of volunteers of Tracing Service

19:41 13.09.2023
Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

18:56 13.09.2023
Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

09:34 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Death of foreign volunteers confirms how close war against Ukraine is to everyone who values human life

Zelenskyy: Death of foreign volunteers confirms how close war against Ukraine is to everyone who values human life

14:14 13.05.2023
Alley of URCS volunteers opened in Kyiv

Alley of URCS volunteers opened in Kyiv

09:13 15.03.2023
Hundreds of thousands of people become Ukrainian volunteers since 2014 – Zelenskyy

Hundreds of thousands of people become Ukrainian volunteers since 2014 – Zelenskyy

20:49 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Ukrainian Volunteer

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Ukrainian Volunteer

14:06 05.12.2022
This year whole world sees incredible power of volunteers, Ukraine appreciates efforts of each of you – Zelensky

This year whole world sees incredible power of volunteers, Ukraine appreciates efforts of each of you – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

All children evacuated from Avdiyivka – local authorities

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

LATEST

Umerov discusses with his Belgian colleague transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Defence Ministry

All children evacuated from Avdiyivka – local authorities

Number of wounded doctors due to shelling of Kherson increases to four – administration

Russia likely controls most of built-up area of Marinka – British intelligence

Stefanishyna announces approval of revised bill on rights of national minorities, given recommendations of Venice Commission

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Two doctors wounded as result of shelling of healthcare facility in Kherson – local authorities

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

AD
AD
AD
AD