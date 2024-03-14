Facts

20:10 14.03.2024

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

Freedom of Russia Legion, RVC, Siberian Battalion announce massive attack on Russian Armed Forces in Kursk, Belgorod regions

The Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Siberian Battalion have announced a massive attack on Putin's military in Kursk and Belgorod regions, and therefore opened a humanitarian corridor for civilians and Russian military personnel from 21:00 today to 7:00 on March 15.

“We see that Putin's troops are hiding between civilians, so our task is to ensure maximum security for the local population. In this regard, we are providing a humanitarian corridor for civilians and the Russian military from 21:00 today to 7:00 on March 15 to leave these settlements unhindered,” says the statement of the RVC, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion, published on the Telegram channel.

The volunteers warned that after that they would launch a “massive attack on Putin's military in the settlements indicated on the map in the photo.”

They again called for the urgent evacuation of residents of settlements in the border areas in connection with the limited military operation on the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Earlier, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the RVC and the Siberian Battalion appealed to the governors of Kursk and Belgorod regions to immediately declare the evacuation of civilians, stressing that civilians should not suffer from the war.

