10:52 10.12.2019

Zelensky so far doesn't know how to supervise Donbas ceasefire

The Donbas ceasefire will be lasting if all parties to the Normandy-format talks take it seriously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press briefing following the Normandy-format summit in Paris on Monday.

"Speaking of the ceasefire, I have said today that, to be frank, I don't know how to supervise this situation, considering that the sides have reached 20 ceasefire agreements over the past six years and all of those 20 ceasefire agreements failed. So, we said today that all of us would take the matter seriously, and that Germany and France would be supporting us. Both Russia, which has a great deal of influence on the separatists acting in the occupied territories, and Ukraine will have a big influence on this, too," Zelensky said.

"I am sure that the right result will be achieved if the sides really want this to happen and that the ceasefire could be implemented before the year's end," he said.

Zelensky additionally said that he had been expecting more from the Normandy-format summit but was satisfied with the results achieved. "This is the beginning of the unblocking process and dialogue," he said when asked whether it was possible to speak about a thaw in the Donbas conflict zone as a result of the summit.

