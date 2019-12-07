Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine would like to hold simultaneous local elections throughout the country, including in Russia-occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Under the laws of Ukraine, local elections shall be held simultaneously throughout Ukraine. Yes, this is our idea. I wanted to go with it [to a Normandy summit, to be held in Paris on December 9], but everyone knows it now," he said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.

The next local elections in Ukraine are scheduled on October 31, 2020.