Facts

11:29 07.12.2019

Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

1 min read
Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine would like to hold simultaneous local elections throughout the country, including in Russia-occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Under the laws of Ukraine, local elections shall be held simultaneously throughout Ukraine. Yes, this is our idea. I wanted to go with it [to a Normandy summit, to be held in Paris on December 9], but everyone knows it now," he said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.

The next local elections in Ukraine are scheduled on October 31, 2020.

Tags: #zelensky #elections #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 07.12.2019
NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

16:11 07.12.2019
Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

13:19 07.12.2019
Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

13:16 07.12.2019
Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

11:31 07.12.2019
Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

11:26 07.12.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

11:23 07.12.2019
Zelensky: Extension of Donbas 'special status' to be decided after Normandy summit; Constitution could be changed only as part of decentralization

Zelensky: Extension of Donbas 'special status' to be decided after Normandy summit; Constitution could be changed only as part of decentralization

11:22 07.12.2019
Talks about amnesty for those not involved in killings in Donbas possible after agreements on troops withdrawal, safe elections – Zelensky

Talks about amnesty for those not involved in killings in Donbas possible after agreements on troops withdrawal, safe elections – Zelensky

16:23 06.12.2019
Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

13:14 06.12.2019
Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

LATEST

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

Venice Commission: Recent legal amendments on judiciary in Ukraine threaten its stability, independence

Venice Commission: Language law fails to strike balance between strengthening Ukrainian, safeguarding minorities' linguistic rights

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to three – police

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

National HQ for protection of native land requires Zelensky to hold referendum

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD