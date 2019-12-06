Facts

13:10 06.12.2019

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

2 min read
PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

 An information message to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was prepared and sent on the basis of Article 15 of the Rome Statute by the lawyers of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union together with prosecutors of the Department of Oversight in Criminal Proceedings of Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict.

"The essence of the message consists of the facts of extrajudicial executions of nine servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by representatives of the pro-Russian organized group 'Cossack Union 'Don Army Region' during the battles for Ilovaisk in 2014 and Debaltseve in 2015. The report will be examined by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court along with other episodes of serious violations of international humanitarian law committed by pro-Russian forces in the east of Ukraine during the period of 2014-2019," the Public Relations and Media Department of the Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said on Thursday.

According to the information, Ukraine provided photo and video evidence that directly points to the fact that the Ukrainian military was captured, testimony of eyewitnesses to the killings of prisoners, documents confirming the death of the military personnel in captivity.

The report also highlights the practice of conducting warfare by "proxies," that is, involving the Russian Federation in the conflict of illegal armed groups controlled by it. The ICC prosecutor's office was informed that the illegal armed groups mentioned could be used by Russia not only to achieve military superiority, but also to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The PGO continues to collect evidence of the Russian Federation conducting an aggressive war against Ukraine, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in order to ensure the inevitability of punishment.

The PGO recalled that during this time they sent five messages to the ICC about events in Donbas. In particular, they concerned responsibility for the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the leaders of the so-called "DPR" Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Alexander Zakharchenko, Igor Bezler and others.

Tags: #ilovaisk #pgo #icc #debaltseve
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:31 06.12.2019
Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary Reeker, Riaboshapka discuss reform of Ukraine's PGO

Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary Reeker, Riaboshapka discuss reform of Ukraine's PGO

18:07 27.11.2019
PGO to hold investigative experiments in Maidan cases – Riaboshapka

PGO to hold investigative experiments in Maidan cases – Riaboshapka

12:26 27.11.2019
Prosecutor Kulyk, leading Burisma case, dismissed from prosecutor's office due to failure to pass certification – PGO

Prosecutor Kulyk, leading Burisma case, dismissed from prosecutor's office due to failure to pass certification – PGO

11:55 27.11.2019
Court orders PGO to start investigation into Sadovy's call to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian sailors

Court orders PGO to start investigation into Sadovy's call to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian sailors

13:37 21.11.2019
PGO extradites suspected foreign hacker to U.S., first time under simplified procedure

PGO extradites suspected foreign hacker to U.S., first time under simplified procedure

17:42 18.11.2019
PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

16:18 18.11.2019
PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

11:36 18.11.2019
SBI sends to PGO draft suspicion notice on Poroshenko, draft motion to Rada on consent to hold him liable

SBI sends to PGO draft suspicion notice on Poroshenko, draft motion to Rada on consent to hold him liable

11:09 22.10.2019
Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

16:01 19.10.2019
PGO opens case on frivolous spending of UAH 17 mln when purchasing foreign-made vehicles for State Border Guard Service

PGO opens case on frivolous spending of UAH 17 mln when purchasing foreign-made vehicles for State Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

MFA's task for 2020 is to ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Initiative – Deputy FM

LATEST

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

National HQ for protection of native land requires Zelensky to hold referendum

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

MFA's task for 2020 is to ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Initiative – Deputy FM

Forthcoming Normandy format meeting should pave the way towards peaceful resolution of Donbas conflict – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs

Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

Kyiv reports seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD