Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

KYIV. Dec 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Samat Ordabaev has been invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, which has expressed concern over Kazakhstan's position regarding Russia's attempt to illegally annex Crimea.

"On December 5, 2019, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Samat Ordabaev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine ... The Ukrainian side expressed concern over Kazakhstan's position regarding Russia's attempt to illegally annex Ukrainian Crimea, published on the Russian-language version of the website of the state television and radio company of Germany Deutsche Welle," the Foreign Ministry said on its website on Thursday.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to the principles of mutual respect for independence, state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Kazakhstan of January 20, 1994, which is the basis of bilateral relations and cooperation between Ukraine and Kazakhstan, the ministry said.

As reported, the Kazakh president said in an interview with Deutsche Welle ahead of his visit to Germany that he does not consider what happened with Crimea in spring 2014 is annexation.

"The relevant demarches will be made to the Kazakh side in light of the statements, which contradict the internationally recognized policy entrenched in the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/262 of March 27, 2014," the Foreign Ministry said in response to his comment.