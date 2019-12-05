Facts

17:10 05.12.2019

Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

2 min read
Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

KYIV. Dec 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Samat Ordabaev has been invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, which has expressed concern over Kazakhstan's position regarding Russia's attempt to illegally annex Crimea.

"On December 5, 2019, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Samat Ordabaev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine ... The Ukrainian side expressed concern over Kazakhstan's position regarding Russia's attempt to illegally annex Ukrainian Crimea, published on the Russian-language version of the website of the state television and radio company of Germany Deutsche Welle," the Foreign Ministry said on its website on Thursday.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to the principles of mutual respect for independence, state sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Kazakhstan of January 20, 1994, which is the basis of bilateral relations and cooperation between Ukraine and Kazakhstan, the ministry said.

As reported, the Kazakh president said in an interview with Deutsche Welle ahead of his visit to Germany that he does not consider what happened with Crimea in spring 2014 is annexation.

"The relevant demarches will be made to the Kazakh side in light of the statements, which contradict the internationally recognized policy entrenched in the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/262 of March 27, 2014," the Foreign Ministry said in response to his comment.

Tags: #crimea #mfa #kazakhstan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:24 02.12.2019
Linkevicius calls on Apple not to manipulate intl law on Crimea

Linkevicius calls on Apple not to manipulate intl law on Crimea

16:55 28.11.2019
Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

18:47 22.11.2019
Turkish Foreign Ministry denies Russian media reports about resumption of cargo ferry service with Crimea – Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey

Turkish Foreign Ministry denies Russian media reports about resumption of cargo ferry service with Crimea – Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey

17:28 22.11.2019
Ukraine working on strategy to return Crimea – presidential representative

Ukraine working on strategy to return Crimea – presidential representative

15:20 22.11.2019
Kyiv set to create Minsk-type platform for negotiating Crimea's return

Kyiv set to create Minsk-type platform for negotiating Crimea's return

14:37 22.11.2019
Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

Ferry service resumes between Turkey, annexed Crimea – media

15:34 19.11.2019
Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

11:17 19.11.2019
Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

18:24 18.11.2019
Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

10:30 15.11.2019
UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

Zelensky likely to extend Donbas special status law, implement Steinmeier formula following Paris summit

One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

Teacher of Odesa College dies in hospital, 15 people injured

LATEST

Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

Ukraine hoping for U.S. support for receiving enhanced opportunities in NATO's Partnership Interoperability Initiative – PM

Zelensky likely to extend Donbas special status law, implement Steinmeier formula following Paris summit

Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukrainians believe in army most of all, this is fair

One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

Four key issues should be settled at Normandy Format summit

European Solidarity, Holos, Batkivshchyna call Ukrainians to come to Maidan on Dec 8 for anti-abdication action

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

Teacher of Odesa College dies in hospital, 15 people injured

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD