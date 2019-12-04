Fire area in Odesa College increased to 1,000 sq m, building destruction under threat

The fire in the educational building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business has spread approximately to 1000 sq m and there is a threat of collapse of structures, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

"As of 11:20, the fire area is approximately 1,000 square meters, there is a threat of collapse of structures and the spread of fire," the service said in an update on its website.

It was previously reported that the fire area was about 700 square meters.