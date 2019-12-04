Building of Economics, Law, Hotel and Restaurant Business College in Odesa on fire - State Emergency Service

A fire broke out on the third floor of a 6-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on Wednesday, the area of which is currently about 700 square meters, the press service of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine has reported.

"The approximate area of the fire is 700 square meters. Now 65 people and 16 pieces of equipment are involved in the extinguishing. Evacuation is being carried out," a report as of 10:49 of Wednesday says.

The State Emergencies Service noted that information about victims of the accident is being checked.