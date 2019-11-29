Facts

17:52 29.11.2019

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Ukraine and the Russian Federation have started agreeing the interconnection agreement under European rules, the press service of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, representatives of which were present at a meeting in Vienna on Thursday, has reported.

"On the good news: we finally got the comments from the Russians on the interconnection agreement, which should be concluded in accordance with European rules. The head of the TSO of Ukraine [Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine] handed over the draft agreement to Gazprom at a trilateral meeting held in September, but so far we have not had any answer," the press service said.

Tags: #eu #naftogaz #russia #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
