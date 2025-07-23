PrivatBank's UAH 4.7 bln loan to Naftogaz is its largest energy loan since war start

The UAH 4.7 billion loan issued by PrivatBank to Naftogaz Group is the state bank's largest loan to support the energy sector since the start of the full-scale war and the first for Naftogaz, the financial institution reported.

"We consider supporting the energy sector as a key element of our mission - to be the country's financial support in difficult times. This is not just a credit decision, but a contribution to the stability of the state and the well-being of millions of Ukrainians," commented PrivatBank's board member for corporate business and SME Yevhen Zaihrayev, whose words are quoted in the bank's release on Wednesday.

He expressed gratitude to the management of the Naftogaz Group "for trust, constructive cooperation and shared responsibility for the future of Ukraine's energy security."

As noted by the bank, the lending became a new stage in the consistent support of the Ukrainian energy sector, which PrivatBank has been providing since the first months of the invasion.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the Naftogaz Group had attracted a UAH 4.7 billion loan from PrivatBank to fill the underground storage facilities with the necessary volumes of gas.