Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

More than 60,000 houses have been devastated during military operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, human rights activist, Member of Parliament of the 6th convocation (from the Bloc of Yulia Tymoshenko) Elina Shyshkina has said.

"The calculations over six years have been mentioned, and they are really stunning. Around 60,000 houses on both sides of the contact line. Some 20,000 of them in the territory controlled by Ukraine," Shyshkina said during an expert discussion on transitional justice in the context of de-occupation of Donbas and Crimea on November 26.

She added that Donetsk and Luhansk civil and military administrations keep a record of houses devastated during the war.