Facts

12:25 25.11.2019

First steps of Zelensky, his team positively evaluated by 62% of Ukrainians – poll

Citizens of Ukraine positively evaluate the first steps of the activities of President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team, according to the results of a sociological study by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted from November 4 to November 19.

"The first steps in the activities of the president and his team are positively assessed by 62% of citizens of Ukraine (19% - completely positively, 43% mostly positively). Some 24% gave negative assessments, which is twice as much as in August," the study presented in Kyiv on Monday says.

The survey was conducted in 110 settlements in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by the government. As a result of the field period, 2,041 questionnaires were collected. The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

Tags: #poll #zelensky
Interfax-Ukraine
