Kyiv's Pechersky District Court arrests EUR 32 million on accounts of Priamy TV owner Makeyenko – Portnov

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has arrested EUR 32 million in the accounts of the owner of Priamy TV, Volodymyr Makeyenko, as part of an investigation into the case of possible abuses of the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during the purchase and sale of the channel, according to the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration under ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov.

"Friends, I inform you that on the basis of my appeal to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on the laundering of proceeds of crime by Poroshenko's entourage during the sale of shares of Priamy TV, the Pechersky District Court arrested EUR 32 million in the Luxembourg accounts of channel owner Volodymyr Makeyenko and his offshore companies Makwell International SA, Cresendo International LTD and Oltenor Capital at EFG Bank," Portnov said on Telegram on Monday.

As it was reported, on November 7, the SBI conducted a search of the owner of the Direct TV channel in the investigation of possible abuses of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during the purchase and sale of the channel. The case was opened at Portnov's request.