Telecom

17:18 16.12.2022

EU suspends broadcasting licenses of Russia's NTV, Rossiya 1 REN TV, Channel One

The European Union has decided to suspend the broadcasting licenses of the Russian TV channels NTV, Rossiya 1, REN TV, and Channel One (Pervyi Kanal) as part of its ninth sanctions package, the Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday.

"The council initiated the process for suspending the broadcasting licences of four additional media outlets: NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Pervyi Kanal," it said.

"These outlets are under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and have been used by latter for its continuous and concerted disinformation" and propaganda, it said.

