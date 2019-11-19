Facts

18:32 19.11.2019

NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

1 min read
NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the return to Ukraine by the Russian side of the small armored artillery boats Berdiansk and Nikopol, as well as the tugboat Yany Kapu, captured a year ago.

"I welcome the return of the seized Ukrainian ships. This is something Russia should have done a long time ago and they didn't have the right to seize those ships when they did so. So I welcome that they are now being returned. And this is also in line with Russia's international obligations. I think it is a good thing, also, because hopefully it can help to make some progress in implementing the Minsk agreements and help also the efforts of the Normandy Format to make progress, to find a sustainable political solution to the crisis in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

He also expects this issue to be discussed by NATO foreign ministers at the Alliance's headquarters on Wednesday.

"And we also convey a very clear message that Russia must allow freedom of navigation in the Sea of Azov, and also, of course, in the Kerch Straits," he stressed.

Tags: #nato #russia #ships #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

15:34 19.11.2019
Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

11:53 19.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

11:17 19.11.2019
Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

10:10 19.11.2019
Gazprom's proposal unacceptable for Ukraine – Energy Minister

Gazprom's proposal unacceptable for Ukraine – Energy Minister

18:24 18.11.2019
Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

13:35 18.11.2019
Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

10:07 18.11.2019
Return of ships to Ukraine by Russia at final stage - Zelensky's advisor

Return of ships to Ukraine by Russia at final stage - Zelensky's advisor

11:11 16.11.2019
Russia, Turkey conducting 7th patrol mission in Syria

Russia, Turkey conducting 7th patrol mission in Syria

12:30 15.11.2019
Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

LATEST

Zelensky promises to shave when 3 'Kerch incident' warships return to Ukraine

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

E-prescription and reimbursement can be an effective tool in the fight against antibiotic resistance - experts

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD