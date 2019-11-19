Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Germany favors that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine should continue after 2019, head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has said.

"We support negotiations on gas transit through Ukraine. We believe that transit should continue after 2019," Maas said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The German Foreign Minister stressed that he wants to dispel certain speculations around the "gas" topic that have recently arisen.

"I want to remove some speculations that have been spread in recent days. The German Bundestag adopted the European Gas Directive exactly as we promised," the minister said.