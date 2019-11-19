Facts

10:26 19.11.2019

German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

1 min read

Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas has cancelled a scheduled trip to a contact line area in the east of Ukraine.

As Deutsche Welle reported referring to German Foreign Ministry, the trip to Donbas was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

It was expected that Maas would arrive to Kharkiv late on November 18, and early on November 19 will leave for the contact line area. However, a great number of trips have been halted due to thick fogs at Kharkiv airport.

As reported, the visit of the German diplomat meant to prepare the upcoming summit in a Normandy format. The meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko on the agenda.

Tags: #donbas #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

14:59 19.11.2019
Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

14:39 19.11.2019
Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

14:39 19.11.2019
Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

13:44 19.11.2019
German Ambassador: Minsk peace process to continue even if there is no political settlement

German Ambassador: Minsk peace process to continue even if there is no political settlement

11:53 19.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

11:31 19.11.2019
Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

13:37 16.11.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:22 15.11.2019
Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

15:55 14.11.2019
Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

LATEST

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

E-prescription and reimbursement can be an effective tool in the fight against antibiotic resistance - experts

Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD