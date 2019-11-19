German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas has cancelled a scheduled trip to a contact line area in the east of Ukraine.

As Deutsche Welle reported referring to German Foreign Ministry, the trip to Donbas was cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

It was expected that Maas would arrive to Kharkiv late on November 18, and early on November 19 will leave for the contact line area. However, a great number of trips have been halted due to thick fogs at Kharkiv airport.

As reported, the visit of the German diplomat meant to prepare the upcoming summit in a Normandy format. The meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko on the agenda.