Facts
13:17 04.11.2025

Germany extradites suspect in UAH 100 million nuclear facility embezzlement case - SAPO

With the assistance of the competent authorities of Germany and Poland, the former head of a private company, the organizer of a scheme resulting in almost UAH 100 million of losses to the state enterprise Energoatom during the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility was extradited to Ukraine, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

The SAPO said on Telegram on Tuesday that in December 2020, an agreement was concluded between state enterprise Atomproekteiningineering, which is part of the structure of Energoatom, and a previously determined private company, bypassing open tenders, on the completion of the construction of a centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

"In order to appropriate Energoatom's funds, the price of the contract was increased threefold - from UAH 421 million to UAH 1.497 billion, in particular, by adding to its terms the supply of radiation control system equipment," the message says.

According to the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, the contractor company purchased this equipment at market value, and in 2021 sold it to Energoatom at a much higher price. As a result of these actions, the state-owned enterprise overpaid almost UAH 100 million.

"The investigation established the involvement in this crime of the general director of a separate subdivision of Energoatom, the head of the estimate and contract department of a separate subdivision of Energoatom, the head and employee of the legal department of a private company," the SAPO said.

The indictment in the case was sent to the Supreme Court of Justice in July 2024. At the moment, the trial is ongoing.

The head of the private company has been on the international wanted list since November 2023. In April 2025, he was detained in Germany.

Tags: #sapo #germany

