Facts
15:21 14.11.2025

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced another contribution from Berlin to finance a package of American weapons purchases for Ukraine under the NATO-US Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

"This fall, Germany has already taken on the financing of a large PURL package worth 500 million euros, and now there is another piece of news. Yesterday we agreed to participate in another package here at short notice," he said at a press conference after the Group of Five meeting in Berlin on Friday.

Pistorius said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte yesterday about additional funding.

"We have agreed to participate in another package worth at least 150 million euros," the minister said.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas is also taking part in the meeting in Berlin. Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal joined the meeting via video link.

The "Big Five" format was created a year ago at the initiative of Germany and France. It is characterized, first of all, by its European focus - in particular, support for Ukraine and European security.

Tags: #purl #germany

