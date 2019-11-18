PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

The Prosecutor General's Office is examining State Bureau of Investigations' (SBI) draft presentation on the suspicion to the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, in the framework of a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings on the possible undue influence on the competition nominating candidates as the members of the Supreme Judicial Council in March-May 2019, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka said.

"These materials are available at the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, they are being worked out by the relevant structural units...a procedural decision will be made in the near future," Riaboshapka told reporters on Monday.

According to the prosecutor general, two divisions are working over the documents submitted by the SBI to the PGO: the legal unit and the one that accompanies the work of the SBI.

"I think that within a few weeks we will already have the relevant information and a corresponding draft decision," Riaboshapka said.

At the same time, he admitted that Poroshenko's suspicion presentation would be amended.

"I do not exclude that we with colleagues from the SBI may need to improve something so that the presentation is really justified, so that there will be no remarks to it in the parliament," the prosecutor general added.

He noted that it was a criminal proceeding on the appointment of members of the Military Law Enforcement Service, as stated in the report from the SBI, but stressed that the suspicion could be changed in some way. "The qualification may be changed, perhaps some more points will be finalized," the prosecutor general said.

At the same time, Riaboshapka specified that the documents from the SBI were handled to the PGO not on Monday, but earlier, and work on them is already underway.