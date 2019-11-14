Facts

12:06 14.11.2019

Firtash extradition process can be launched only after final court ruling – Austrian foreign minister

1 min read
Firtash extradition process can be launched only after final court ruling – Austrian foreign minister

 Foreign Minister of Austria Alexander Schallenberg has said that extradition of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash cannot be started as long as his lawyers' have filed an appeal against a relevant decision.

"The Austrian side is not delaying the issue of Firtash. The Justice Ministry approved an instruction on the extradition of Firtash, however his lawyers are delaying this process and insisting on the revision of the case," he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv on Thursday.

Schallenberg added that the extradition procedure can be launched only after a final court ruling.

As reported, Group DF Chairman was arrested in Austria on March 12, 2014, at the request of the U.S. authorities, issued in 2013. He was accused of using permission to extract titanium raw materials in India with the help of bribes totaling $18.5 million for the subsequent sale of finished products in the United States. Firtash denied the charges and called them politically motivated, aimed at limiting his influence in Ukraine.

In late June, the Supreme Court of Austria confirmed lawfulness of the ruling on the extradition of Firtash issued by the Higher Regional Court of Vienna in February 2017.

Tags: #firtash #austria
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:07 13.11.2019
Austrian FM Schallenberg to hold talks with Prystaiko in Kyiv on Thursday

Austrian FM Schallenberg to hold talks with Prystaiko in Kyiv on Thursday

10:05 12.09.2019
Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

Zelensky accepts credentials from ambassadors of Estonia, France, Austria, Netherlands, United Kingdom

18:04 22.08.2019
New Austrian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukrainian Deputy FM

New Austrian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukrainian Deputy FM

13:36 16.07.2019
Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

Austrian vice-chancellor endorses Firtash's extradition to U.S.

10:59 01.07.2019
Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

Group DF refutes information about alleged sale of Firtash's stake in Inter TV channel

10:24 26.06.2019
Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

Firtash's lawyers disappointed with decision of Austrian Supreme Court on his extradition to U.S., declare his innocence

15:09 25.06.2019
Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

Supreme Court of Austria allows Firtash to be extradited to United States, final decision to be made by Justice Minister of Austria

10:51 07.06.2019
Austria may extradite Firtash to U.S. by early July

Austria may extradite Firtash to U.S. by early July

04:53 22.04.2019
Austrian Chancellor congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential vote in Ukraine, urges to continue reforms

Austrian Chancellor congratulates Zelensky on victory in presidential vote in Ukraine, urges to continue reforms

10:27 12.03.2019
Ukrainian Ambassador on Wehrschutz's entry ban: He did not abide by Ukrainian legislation

Ukrainian Ambassador on Wehrschutz's entry ban: He did not abide by Ukrainian legislation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

SBI checking food purchases for army, as well as those for bulletproof vests – Truba

Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv does not rule out its withdrawal from Minsk Agreements

Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD