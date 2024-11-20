Supporting Ukraine in no way turns it into West vs Russia war – Austrian FM

Supporting Ukraine in no way turns it into a war of the West against Russia, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has said on Wednesday.

Asked what he thought about authorizing Ukraine to launch strikes deep inside Russia, the minister said he could not comment because Austria, by virtue of its neutral status, does not provide Ukraine with military equipment and lethal weapons, nor does it finance it.

Russia is using troops from the DPRK, using drones and missiles provided by other parties to strike the entire country, civilian, energy infrastructure, which is a war crime, he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha emphasizing, adding that supporting Ukraine in no way turns it into a war of the West against Russia.

Schallenberg also noted that Ukraine exercises the right to self-defense in line with the UN Charter and the country supporting Ukraine fully respects international law and the UN Charter.