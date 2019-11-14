Facts

10:14 14.11.2019

Veteran Mazur returns to Ukraine - Gerashchenko

2 min read
Veteran Mazur returns to Ukraine - Gerashchenko

Volunteer, Donbas war veteran, one of the founders of the Movement of Resistance to Capitulation Ihor Mazur, who was detained in Poland at Russia's request, has returned to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Anton Gerashchenko reported.

"Thanks to well-managed and professional work of the Ukrainian government agencies, including diplomats, members of parliament, the Interior Ministry, and the National Police, Ihor Mazur [nom de guerre 'Topolia'] has returned to Ukraine," Gerashchenko wrote on his Facebook page on November 13.

He added that that Mazur's return became possible also due to the fact that "in the evening of the day of detention the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL in Ukraine, by order of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, submitted a package of documents proving that Russia abused its right to address this organization."

Gerashchenko also thanked Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia.

"This is a small but still victory in Russia's hybrid war against us," he said.

As reported, volunteer, Donbas war veteran, one of the founders of the Movement of Resistance to Capitulation Ihor Mazur (nom de guerre 'Topolia') was detained in Poland at Russia's request on November 9, 2019. Later, the Ukrainian consul was let to take him on surety terms.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the Russian Federation had once again used INTERPOL for political persecution of Ukrainians.

Tags: #gerashchenko #mazur
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 11.11.2019
Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

13:55 19.06.2019
MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

16:53 16.05.2019
Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

14:33 19.04.2019
Russia refuses to agree to Easter cease-fire in Donbas – Iryna Gerashchenko

Russia refuses to agree to Easter cease-fire in Donbas – Iryna Gerashchenko

14:27 10.04.2019
Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

Russia thwarts meeting of humanitarian, economic subgroups of TCG, refuses to work in trilateral format

16:05 28.03.2019
Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

12:25 25.03.2019
Kyiv urges Moscow to swap prisoners '25 for 25'

Kyiv urges Moscow to swap prisoners '25 for 25'

12:18 09.02.2019
Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

13:49 08.02.2019
Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

14:37 04.02.2019
Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

SBI checking food purchases for army, as well as those for bulletproof vests – Truba

Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv does not rule out its withdrawal from Minsk Agreements

Firtash extradition process can be launched only after final court ruling – Austrian foreign minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD