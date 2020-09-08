Departure of Belarusian oppositionists Rodnenkov, Kravtsov from country is not voluntary –Gerashchenko

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that the departure of Belarusian oppositionists Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov from the country was "forcible expulsion."

"On my own I will add that it was not a voluntary departure. It was a forced expulsion from her native country. Maria Kolesnikova could not be expelled from Belarus, because this brave woman took action to prevent her movement across the border. She remained on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Alexander Lukashenko bears all responsibility for her life and health," he said.