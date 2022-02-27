Facts

17:46 27.02.2022

Iskander missiles launched from Belarus towards Ukraine – Gerashchenko

1 min read
Iskander missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus towards Ukraine on Sunday, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko has said.

"The launch of Iskanders across Ukraine from Mozyr region. Launch around 1700," Gerashchenko wrote in Telegram channel.

He also posted a video showing a missile being fired. According to Gerashchenko, the shooting was made in Rivne region bordering Belarus.

