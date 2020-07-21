Lutsk gunman not giving water, food to hostages – Gerashchenko

The man, holding hostages in Lutsk, does not allow to hand food and water over to them, and people also do not have the opportunity to relieve natural functions, said deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko.

"The psychological state of this violator is like that of any the person who endangers the lives of other people. He still has not given the opportunity to transfer water and food for the hostages," he said on the air of the Ukraine24 TV channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, Gerashchenko added: "He has probably seen all sorts of films about taking hostages and declares that if someone comes close to the bus, he will blow it up."

Gerashchenko said that there is no information about the mental problems of this person. Answering the question whether there are really two pregnant women among the hostages, he said that there is information that there are women among the detainees.

"They are in a difficult state. And he does not allow anyone to leave, even for natural needs."