Facts

17:16 13.11.2019

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

3 min read
Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Verkhovna Rada has adopted bill No.2178-10 "On farmland turnover" that foresees the abolition of the ban on sale of farmland of all forms of ownership from October 1, 2020.

A total of 240 MPs, of whom 227 members of Servant of the People faction and 13 independent parliamentarians, voted in favor of the respective decision on Wednesday.

As reported, a group of MPs from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, including the head of the profile committee Mykola Solsky, registered updated farmland bill No. 2178-10 in parliament.

According to the document, citizens and legal entities of Ukraine, territorial communities, and the state can buy farmland.

Purchase of land by companies, in which the ultimate beneficiary is a foreigner, foreign states, citizens with no citizenship is banned by January 1, 2024. Though, the agricultural companies operating on the Ukrainian market for over three years would be able to buy farmland which they lease as of the date of the opening of the market, October 1, 2029.

At the same time, the bill proposes to deprive individuals and legal entities, foreign states that are subject to the sanctions law, of the right to purchase land.

"Foreigners and stateless persons may obtain ownership rights to farmland by succession prescribed in the law, but are required to sell them within one year from the date of obtaining ownership rights," the government said in the document.

The bill sets the minimum starting price for the sale of land plots in public and communal property at land tenders at a level not lower than the standard monetary value, ensures the right of citizens to buy back land for farming, owned by them on a permanent use right basis and inherited tenure rights in installments paid during up to five years at a price equal to the standard monetary value of such land plots.

The document provides the tenant's pre-emptive right to purchase a land plot, provides for the obligation of the state registrar to place information on the price (value) of property rights, including use rights, in the register of ownership rights.

The total area of farmland owned by a citizen or a legal entity of Ukraine, taking into account affiliated persons: within one united territorial community should not exceed 35% of farmland of such a community, within one region – 8% of farmland of such an area and 0.5% of farmland of Ukraine, according to the bill.

In addition, in order to obtain data on the total area of farmland owned by one person and affiliated persons, the software of the State Land Cadastre must provide information interaction with the public register of ownership rights to real estate and the unified public register of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and public organizations.

Tags: #farmland #verkhovna_rada #bill
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:42 13.11.2019
Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

18:18 12.11.2019
Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

13:16 12.11.2019
Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

11:47 12.11.2019
Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

17:05 05.11.2019
Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

10:26 30.10.2019
Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

14:14 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

12:38 23.10.2019
All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

13:43 19.10.2019
Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

LATEST

Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

Austrian FM Schallenberg to hold talks with Prystaiko in Kyiv on Thursday

Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Infrastructure minister reports 97% and 95% readiness of Kalanchak, Chonhar checkpoints

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

European Union supports land reform in Ukraine

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD