Facts

17:52 11.11.2019

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

1 min read
SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

The officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed the ex-head of one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia in the theft of more than UAH 50 million, the SBU's press center reports.

"SBU officers have established that the former head of one of the regional branches of Ukrzaliznytsia initiated the issue of leasing the property of the joint-stock company at an understated interest rate. He, in particular, leased part of the premises of Express Hotel in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv," it was reported.

So, the ex-official's actions led to economic damage to the state, which is confirmed by the examination. Now other facts of the unlawful activities of the official are being documented.

The former official is suspected in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 3 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking it by abuse of official position), Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) and Part 2 of Article 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, the matter concerns ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways Oleksiy Kryvopishyn.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:47 08.11.2019
SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

12:39 07.11.2019
Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

16:49 02.11.2019
SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

14:59 29.10.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

17:28 22.10.2019
SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

15:09 03.10.2019
NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

18:33 02.10.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

14:05 25.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

Ukrzaliznytsia launches three new regular container trains for carrying grain

12:04 18.09.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia to reform procurement system via introduction of CIPS corporate certification

Ukrzaliznytsia to reform procurement system via introduction of CIPS corporate certification

16:50 17.09.2019
Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Zelensky appoints new Kirovohrad region governor

SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

Kyiv reports completion of practical phase of disengaging forces in Bohdanivka-Petrivske section

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

LATEST

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Pompeo proud of what Trump administration has done for Ukraine

SAPO opens criminal case on leakages from NABU – Derkach

Nazarbayev suggests Putin and Zelensky could meet in Kazakhstan

MP Derkach says Biden Jr. received Burisma payments via mediators

Zelensky appoints new Kirovohrad region governor

SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

Kyiv reports completion of practical phase of disengaging forces in Bohdanivka-Petrivske section

Parnas warned Kyiv about delay in U.S. military assistance unless investigation into Biden launched - newspaper

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD