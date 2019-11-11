SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

The officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have exposed the ex-head of one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia in the theft of more than UAH 50 million, the SBU's press center reports.

"SBU officers have established that the former head of one of the regional branches of Ukrzaliznytsia initiated the issue of leasing the property of the joint-stock company at an understated interest rate. He, in particular, leased part of the premises of Express Hotel in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv," it was reported.

So, the ex-official's actions led to economic damage to the state, which is confirmed by the examination. Now other facts of the unlawful activities of the official are being documented.

The former official is suspected in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 3 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking it by abuse of official position), Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) and Part 2 of Article 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, the matter concerns ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways Oleksiy Kryvopishyn.