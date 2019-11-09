Disengagement of forces begins in Petrivske

The representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Ukrainian troops have confirmed the start of the disengagement of forces and hardware of the parties to the armed conflict in the last pilot section on the contact line in Donbas.

The DPR and Kyiv exchanged green flare salvos, signaling the start of the disengagement and began withdrawing their forces in the Bohdanivka-Petrivske sector, an Interfax correspondent reported.

DPR forces are currently leaving Petrivske, they are getting into a truck and heading to the previously determined positions.

The forces and hardware should be withdrawn simultaneously to the distance of 1 km away from the contact line.

The disengagement of forces and hardware of the parties to the conflict has already taken place in two sections, No.1 outside the Stanytsia Luhanska village and No. 2 near the Zolote town in Luhansk region.

The disengagement of forces by the parties to the Donbas conflict is one of the conditions of a Normandy Four summit.