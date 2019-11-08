Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet has asked the Department of the State Guard of Ukraine to provide him state guard.

"Today [November 8] I asked State Guard Department to provide guard for me," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"Two zones of tension suddenly appeared around me," he said.

One of them is related to combating shadow alcohol, which should show the result in the form of additional revenues to the budget of $5-10 billion a year, said Dubilet.

"Secondly, I am one of the coordinators of competitions for public top positions. We are now rebooting power for all state bodies, enterprises and institutions. For some reason, some parties believe that I or my colleagues may have an influence on the contest commission," Dubilet said.