SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have carried out a search at the Parus Business Center within the framework of an investigation into a case on embezzlement of public funds by officials of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"The SBU is conducting a search at an attorneys association under a case on embezzlement of public funds by KCSA officials," the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

Reportedly the search was conducted in the office of the Turchynov and Partners Attorneys Association.