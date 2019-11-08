Facts

14:47 08.11.2019

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have carried out a search at the Parus Business Center within the framework of an investigation into a case on embezzlement of public funds by officials of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"The SBU is conducting a search at an attorneys association under a case on embezzlement of public funds by KCSA officials," the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

Reportedly the search was conducted in the office of the Turchynov and Partners Attorneys Association.

Tags: #turchynov #sbu
