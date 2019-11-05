Facts

12:41 05.11.2019

Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

2 min read
Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

Bill on the national budget of Ukraine for 2020, prepared by the government for second reading, envisages UAH 293 billion for social aid and UAH 113.3 bln for medicine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"The main task for us in this budget is to allocated necessary assets for the country's development. At the same time, we can see that there will be no development of people are not provided with bare necessities," he said during the presentation of the draft national budget in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Honcharuk said that UAH 173 billion will be allocated for retirement payments. The government will allocate UAH 806 million for increase of pensions for single retirees.

In addition, UAH 48 billion will be spent on subsidies.

"We want to provide with state subsidies only those who really need them," the prime minister said.

Honcharuk added that the government will allocate UAH 113.3 billion for medicine in 2020. In particular, UAH 1.9 billion will be spent on the emergency aid system, including UAH 1 billion on the opening of emergency aid units and UAH 900 million on ambulance vehicles.

"Our priority for the next year is emergency aid. Many Ukrainians do not reach hospitals. The system is ineffective," he said.

The prime minister added that 470 ambulance vehicles will be purchased and 25 emergency aid stations will open in 2020.

Honcharuk also said that the Affordable Medicines state program will be expanded next year.

Tags: #budget #honcharuk #medicine #pensions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:58 05.11.2019
Draft national budget 2020 submitted for second reading foresees UAH 12 bln of receipts from privatization

Draft national budget 2020 submitted for second reading foresees UAH 12 bln of receipts from privatization

13:33 05.11.2019
Govt increases receipts by UAH 13 bln, expenditure by UAH 15 bln in draft national budget 2020 for second reading, deficit is 2% of GDP – finance minister

Govt increases receipts by UAH 13 bln, expenditure by UAH 15 bln in draft national budget 2020 for second reading, deficit is 2% of GDP – finance minister

12:34 05.11.2019
Draft national budget for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 bln for creative industry, culture

Draft national budget for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 bln for creative industry, culture

11:49 04.11.2019
PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

10:30 04.11.2019
Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

16:09 29.10.2019
Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

15:39 29.10.2019
Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

15:21 29.10.2019
Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

Ukrainian PM counts on achievement of agreements with IMF during upcoming visit of IMF mission

15:04 29.10.2019
PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

13:18 29.10.2019
Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

Three largest mobile operators and Intertelecom agree to cover whole Ukraine with high-quality mobile services

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

LATEST

Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss continuation of sanction pressure on Russia

Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

NABU, SAPO complete investigation into case of ex-deputy ecology minister

Prosecutor's office reports 13 persons on international wanted list extradited from Kyiv region in 2019

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Minister says Estonia's membership in UN Security Council to attract attention of world to most crucial for Ukraine issues

Freedom House assigns Ukraine with Partly Free status in Freedom on the Net 2019 ranking

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD