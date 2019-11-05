Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

Bill on the national budget of Ukraine for 2020, prepared by the government for second reading, envisages UAH 293 billion for social aid and UAH 113.3 bln for medicine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"The main task for us in this budget is to allocated necessary assets for the country's development. At the same time, we can see that there will be no development of people are not provided with bare necessities," he said during the presentation of the draft national budget in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Honcharuk said that UAH 173 billion will be allocated for retirement payments. The government will allocate UAH 806 million for increase of pensions for single retirees.

In addition, UAH 48 billion will be spent on subsidies.

"We want to provide with state subsidies only those who really need them," the prime minister said.

Honcharuk added that the government will allocate UAH 113.3 billion for medicine in 2020. In particular, UAH 1.9 billion will be spent on the emergency aid system, including UAH 1 billion on the opening of emergency aid units and UAH 900 million on ambulance vehicles.

"Our priority for the next year is emergency aid. Many Ukrainians do not reach hospitals. The system is ineffective," he said.

The prime minister added that 470 ambulance vehicles will be purchased and 25 emergency aid stations will open in 2020.

Honcharuk also said that the Affordable Medicines state program will be expanded next year.