One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas over past day, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 14 times on November 3. The enemy opened fire from proscribed 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Zolote, and the villages of Pisky, Pyshchevyk, Vodiane, Pavlopil, Novoluhanske, Khutir Vilny, Luhanske, Zaitseve, Pivdenne, and Novozvanivka came under attack.