NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes measures for the disengagement of forces in the area of the settlement of Zolote, Luhansk region, but recalls Russia's responsibility for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on European and Euro-Atlantic integration Dmytro Kuleba in Odesa on Wednesday that NATO welcomes all disengagement activities that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict. He said they saw some progress in Stanytsia Luhanska and wanted this example to be inherited.