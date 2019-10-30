Facts

14:22 30.10.2019

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

1 min read
NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes measures for the disengagement of forces in the area of the settlement of Zolote, Luhansk region, but recalls Russia's responsibility for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on European and Euro-Atlantic integration Dmytro Kuleba in Odesa on Wednesday that NATO welcomes all disengagement activities that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict. He said they saw some progress in Stanytsia Luhanska and wanted this example to be inherited.

Tags: #zolote #jfo #russia #stoltenberg #nato #disengagement
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:29 30.10.2019
Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

15:19 29.10.2019
JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

12:15 29.10.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces start of disengagement of forces in Zolote, to be followed by Petrivske

Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces start of disengagement of forces in Zolote, to be followed by Petrivske

09:56 29.10.2019
NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

09:40 29.10.2019
Russia willing to work on gas with Ukraine under both European and Ukrainian law – minister

Russia willing to work on gas with Ukraine under both European and Ukrainian law – minister

13:15 28.10.2019
If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

10:35 28.10.2019
Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

17:05 26.10.2019
Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

14:55 25.10.2019
Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

16:18 24.10.2019
Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine to make every effort to present real circumstances of Italian journalist Rocchelli's death – Avakov

JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

LATEST

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

British Columbia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

Zelensky: Our ambitious goals of economic growth to become reality in near future

Ukraine to make every effort to present real circumstances of Italian journalist Rocchelli's death – Avakov

OSCE envoy confirms resumption of Zolote disengagement process

Ukrainian authorities' reps not going to testify to U.S. Congress in Trump impeachment case – FM

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

President's Office sees no link between Steinmeier formula implementation, captives swap

Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD