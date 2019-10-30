Facts

British Columbia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

The Legislative Assembly of the Canadian province of British Columbia has adopted the Law on Memorial Day of the Ukrainian Holodomor, which recognizes the artificial famine of 1932-33 as genocide, the Ukrainian Embassy in Canada reports.

"The Holodomor was specially planned and implemented by the Soviet regime to systematically destroy the desire of the Ukrainian people for a free and independent Ukraine," the official website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Canada said on Tuesday evening.

The law establishes that every fourth Saturday in November, British Columbia officially commemorates the Day of Remembrance of the Holodomor Victims in Ukraine and Genocide.

British Columbia became the sixth province in Canada to recognize the Holodomor as an act of genocide. At the national level, the Holodomor Act has been in force in Canada since 2008.

