Facts

11:48 26.10.2019

Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

2 min read
Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

The return of the delegation of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) remains unacceptable for Ukraine, and the situation with the powers of the Ukrainian delegation in this organization is unclear, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has said at a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric.

"For Ukraine, the return of the delegation of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe remains unacceptable. We also do not understand the situation with the powers of our delegation. I hope this won't become a precedent. We are ready for dialogue, but not ready for compromises with conscience, territorial integrity and dignity of people," Razumkov said.

He assured the Secretary General of the Council of Europe of Ukraine's readiness to work for the good of Europe and the Council of Europe. At the same time, the Rada speaker noted that the Baltic Plus group is not striving for a destructive position in the Council of Europe.

"We are determined to uphold those basic principles and values that were laid down during the creation of this organization. Because the principles of democracy and freedom, human rights are key, both for Europe and for Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #pace #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

12:15 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes prerequisites will appear for participation of Ukrainian delegation in work of CoE

Razumkov hopes prerequisites will appear for participation of Ukrainian delegation in work of CoE

10:33 18.10.2019
Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

10:49 16.10.2019
Any steps aimed at electing new judge of Constitutional Court currently impossible

Any steps aimed at electing new judge of Constitutional Court currently impossible

10:34 16.10.2019
Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

10:50 10.10.2019
Razumkov backs idea of setting up post of Ukrainian Deputy PM for temporarily occupied territories

Razumkov backs idea of setting up post of Ukrainian Deputy PM for temporarily occupied territories

18:56 07.10.2019
PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

12:14 07.10.2019
Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

14:07 01.10.2019
Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

10:09 30.09.2019
Rada speaker tells Greek ambassador European integration priorities of Ukraine remain unchanged

Rada speaker tells Greek ambassador European integration priorities of Ukraine remain unchanged

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

LATEST

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky communicates with military, local residents in Zolote – press service

Ukrainians from diaspora should be allowed dual citizenship – Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba

Sushchenko urges journalists to be more careful with topic of political prisoners

Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

Rada profile committee developing new bill on media in Ukraine – Poturayev

Ukraine plans to open innovations office in Jerusalem – Foreign Minister

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

No one is stopping investigation of Maidan cases - Chumak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD