Ukraine ready for dialogue in PACE, but not for compromises on territorial integrity – Razumkov

The return of the delegation of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) remains unacceptable for Ukraine, and the situation with the powers of the Ukrainian delegation in this organization is unclear, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has said at a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric.

"For Ukraine, the return of the delegation of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe remains unacceptable. We also do not understand the situation with the powers of our delegation. I hope this won't become a precedent. We are ready for dialogue, but not ready for compromises with conscience, territorial integrity and dignity of people," Razumkov said.

He assured the Secretary General of the Council of Europe of Ukraine's readiness to work for the good of Europe and the Council of Europe. At the same time, the Rada speaker noted that the Baltic Plus group is not striving for a destructive position in the Council of Europe.

"We are determined to uphold those basic principles and values that were laid down during the creation of this organization. Because the principles of democracy and freedom, human rights are key, both for Europe and for Ukraine," he said.