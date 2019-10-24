Arakhamia was honest when answering lie detector questions - polygraph examiner

Head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People David Arakhamia answered honestly during testing on a polygraph, said polygraph examiner Vitaliy Opanasenko.

"We have reactions that indicate that, besides the fact that he answered honestly, he is even less emotionally stressed in connection with this situation," Opanasenko said after the leader of the faction passed the polygraph test.

He also noted that if we compare his result with the result of MP from Servant of the People Oleksandr Dubynsky, who went through the polygraph on Wednesday, then the "indifference" in the psycho physiological sense of Arakhamia is much more higher "compared with polygraph test of Dubynsky who was rather emotional.

Opanasenko noted that these are preliminary results, and the official ones will be announced later, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.