Facts

18:37 24.10.2019

Arakhamia was honest when answering lie detector questions - polygraph examiner

1 min read
Arakhamia was honest when answering lie detector questions - polygraph examiner

Head of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People David Arakhamia answered honestly during testing on a polygraph, said polygraph examiner Vitaliy Opanasenko.

"We have reactions that indicate that, besides the fact that he answered honestly, he is even less emotionally stressed in connection with this situation," Opanasenko said after the leader of the faction passed the polygraph test.

He also noted that if we compare his result with the result of MP from Servant of the People Oleksandr Dubynsky, who went through the polygraph on Wednesday, then the "indifference" in the psycho physiological sense of Arakhamia is much more higher "compared with polygraph test of Dubynsky who was rather emotional.

Opanasenko noted that these are preliminary results, and the official ones will be announced later, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Tags: #polygraph #arakhamia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:38 23.10.2019
All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

16:58 17.10.2019
Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

13:27 14.10.2019
Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

12:54 29.08.2019
Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

11:16 22.08.2019
Markarova could be in new govt – Arakhamia

Markarova could be in new govt – Arakhamia

14:55 21.08.2019
Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

12:57 21.08.2019
Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

15:46 24.06.2019
Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

13:57 04.06.2018
Polygraph says Savchenko was preparing to make terrorist act in govt. quarter, Rada premises

Polygraph says Savchenko was preparing to make terrorist act in govt. quarter, Rada premises

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert

All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

Court takes into custody ex-MP Mykytas with bail right of UAH 80 mln

SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

LATEST

Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

National Guard officer killed in Donbas

Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

Donbas safety issues resolution should be priority – Kuchma

Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert

Main version of grenade explosion in Kyiv downtown is careless handling of explosive device

Electricity supply of pumping stations in Lysychansk resumed

Court takes into custody ex-MP Mykytas with bail right of UAH 80 mln

Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD