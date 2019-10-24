Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Two civilians were injured as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups of employees of the Luhanskvoda utility company, who carried out repairs in the area of the Kondrashevska railway station near the Zeleny Hay station, the Joint Forces Operation reported on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the report, the shelling was carried out from an AGS-17 automatic easel grenade launcher and began around 10:30.

At the same time, from the Ukrainian side, guarantees for strict observance of the ceasefire regime until 17.00 were provided for these works.