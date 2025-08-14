Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:14 14.08.2025

Frontline critical enterprises allowed to defer all employees from mobilization

2 min read

At its meeting on Wednesday, August 13, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved amendments to the procedure for reserving conscripts, proposed by the Ministry of Economy, allowing critical enterprises operating in areas of potential or active hostilities to defer all employees from mobilization.

According to a Wednesday statement on the Economy Ministry's website, the government also ruled that changes to reservation limits will be made through the Diia online portal by the government agency that has granted the enterprise critical status, based on requests from regional military administrations where the enterprise is actually operating.

"This decision supports businesses working under the toughest conditions while also meeting defense needs. We are creating a mechanism that responds flexibly to challenges and enables enterprises to keep operating even during active hostilities," the ministry quoted Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Vitaliy Kindrativ as saying.

The ministry believes the changes will help ensure the sustainable operation of frontline enterprises, preserve jobs, and thus allow these companies to continue performing defense and essential services for their regions.

At the same time, the overall reservation procedure remains unchanged: the enterprise must be listed as critically important based on a submission from an authorized body; applications and notifications must be filed exclusively via the Diia portal; and the enterprise itself is responsible for preparing and submitting the list of employees to be deferred.

Tags: #workers

