Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that it is possible to partially privatize JSC Ukrposhta via holding an initial public offering (IPO), he said at a briefing devoted to the results of the government meeting held on October 19.

He said that in Ukraine there are not many large enterprises with a certain social burden, such as Ukrposhta – no more than ten. And privatization of these enterprises can either be banned, or they can be prepared to enter foreign platforms to attract systemic investors.

"This means that we can prepare to sell 20-30% of Ukrposhta's shares to different shareholders who would come with their cheaper money, provide new resources to this enterprise, bring in the right corporate culture and give an opportunity of strengthening and accelerating its development," Honcharuk said.