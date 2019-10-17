One serviceman killed, one injured in 30 enemy attacks in Donbas

Russia-led occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime 30 times in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), and, as a result, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and one was injured, the press service of the JFO headquarters has reported.

"For the past 24 hours, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 30 times. During the shelling attack, one serviceman was killed and one received injuries. The enemy fired on the positions of the Joint Forces using 120mm and 82mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements, infantry fighting vehicles, antiaircraft mounting, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and small arms," the JFO headquarters said in a statement on its Facebook official page on Thursday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy fired on the Ukrainian positions 23 times using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, 120mm and 82mm mortars, manual anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy-caliber machine guns.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, the enemy shelled the JFO positions seven times: near Luhanske, Zaitseve, Zolote, Novozvanivka and Katerynivka using infantry anti-tank rocket launchers, ZU 23-2 anti-aircraft guns, 82mm mortars, heavy-caliber machine guns and small arms.

According to the JFO headquarters, from the beginning of the day, the enemy did not violate ceasefire regime.