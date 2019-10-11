Facts

10:23 11.10.2019

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces have mounted 25 shelling attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On October 10, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 25 times. Over the past day, one Ukrainian soldier died during the enemy shelling," the JFO HQ said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vodiane, Pyshchevyk, Novotroyitske, Pavlopil, Novoselivka Druha, Krymske, Khutir Vilny, Luhanske, Shumy, and Katerynivka were under the enemy attacks.

Tags: #donbass #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 10.10.2019
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

11:43 05.10.2019
One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, two WIA amid 32 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:56 04.10.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:37 28.09.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

17:38 27.09.2019
1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

11:03 27.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:30 24.09.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid shelling attacks in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

13:34 21.09.2019
No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:47 21.09.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

10:30 20.09.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

LATEST

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

Zelensky: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

Zelensky doesn't see corruption component, law violations in his conversation with Trump

Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

Zelensky: Yermak doesn't fulfill Foreign Minister's duties, he solves legal issues on captive swap with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD