Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces have mounted 25 shelling attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On October 10, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 25 times. Over the past day, one Ukrainian soldier died during the enemy shelling," the JFO HQ said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vodiane, Pyshchevyk, Novotroyitske, Pavlopil, Novoselivka Druha, Krymske, Khutir Vilny, Luhanske, Shumy, and Katerynivka were under the enemy attacks.