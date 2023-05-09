Facts

19:18 09.05.2023

Informant of Russian general, involved in downing of M-17 Boeing, sentenced to 12 years in prison – SBU

Informant of Russian general, involved in downing of M-17 Boeing, sentenced to 12 years in prison – SBU

The personal informant of the general of the Russian military intelligence, who was involved in the downing of the Boeing MH-17, was found guilty of collaboration and sentenced to 12 years in prison, the SBU reports.

In a message posted by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, it is noted that the Security Service has collected unconditional evidence of the guilt of another collaborator who "leaked" information to the occupiers about the Defense Forces in the front-line areas of Donetsk region.

"SBU officers detained the malefactor in June last year as a result of a special operation in Kremenchuk, where she tried to hide from justice. The court sentenced her to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property … Based on the evidence gathered by the Security Service investigators, the court found her guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBU informs.

According to the investigation, the aggressor's henchman is the personal informant of a career employee of the Russian military intelligence, Major General Sergei Dubinsky, also known by the call sign Gloomy.

It was he, as emphasized in the message, who was involved in the downing of a Boeing passenger plane operating flight MH-17 in July 2014.

"It has been established that the enemy informant, who lived in the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk region, is personally familiar with the terrorist. After the start of the full-scale invasion, she contacted through an anonymous messenger with Gloomy and offered her help in the war against Ukraine. According to his instructions, the lawbreaker collected intelligence about the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the areas of Vuhledar, Pavlivka and Velyka Novoselka," the report says.

According to the intelligence service, the malefactor transmitted to the military intelligence of the Russian Federation information about fortifications and engineering barriers of Ukrainian troops on the eastern front.

In addition, the collaborator conducted video recording of the consequences of Russian air attacks on the territory of the region and sent relevant reports to the aggressor.

Another of its tasks was to collect and transfer to the enemy the personal data of resistance members in the temporarily occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.

 

