10:23 11.10.2019

Zelensky: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that his ideology lies in the desire to end war in Donbas and boost the economy of Ukraine, being against the issues that split Ukrainian society.

"My ideology is very simple: to end the war, boost the economy, bring people back here," he said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zelensky noted that he considers it necessary to respond to all bills and initiatives that split the country.

"Do you remember that the Donbas issue began with a language issue. Why do we raise this issue in the country that we want to unite? At this table, on which, figuratively speaking, there is no food, there are people who are leaving the country, there is an ongoing war and people who speak different languages are in the trenches. Why do we raise this issue?" Zelensky said.

Zelensky cited an example of a recent question asked at a press marathon on the legalization of marijuana, which now, in his opinion, is not decisive for society.

