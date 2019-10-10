Facts

15:30 10.10.2019

Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

1 min read
Defense Minister: We can't speak of disengagement in Donbas until gunfire there stops

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk has said that there will be no disengagement of forces on the contact line in eastern Ukraine until gunfire ceases in the region.

"We can't speak of any disengagement until it becomes quiet, until gunfire ceases there and until we see that the disengagement of forces is taking place on both sides because it must be a symmetrical measure. In this case, we can go ahead with this process," Zahorodniuk told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

Provocations are constantly taking place in the area of the possible disengagement of forces, he said.

"Provocations are being staged there all the time. We need to see [the other side's] willingness to disengage forces," Zahorodniuk said.

The disengagement of forces is currently possible only in two localities, he said.

"We're speaking only of two populated localities at the moment. They are two sites one kilometer wide. They are Zolote and Petrivske. A technical analysis is being conducted at other sites. We are studying them now," he said.

Tags: #donbas #defense_minister #zahorodniuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:21 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

15:44 10.10.2019
Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

18:15 08.10.2019
Ceasefire violations preventing disengagement in Zolote

Ceasefire violations preventing disengagement in Zolote

18:03 07.10.2019
Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

13:46 07.10.2019
Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

13:11 07.10.2019
Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

12:14 07.10.2019
Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

11:08 07.10.2019
Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

10:03 07.10.2019
Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

16:11 05.10.2019
Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

LATEST

Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea – Zelensky

Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

Zelensky says opposed to martial law in Ukraine, war in Donbas

Zelensky says wants to discuss status for Donbas, amnesty, Crimea in Normandy format

Zelensky ready for direct talks with Putin on captives' return

Zelensky: Donbas peacekeeping mission to be discussed in Normandy Format

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD