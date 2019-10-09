Normandy-format leaders to decide on summit if Donbas disengagement fails - Peskov

The leaders of Normandy-format member states will decide whether to have a summit if the disengagement fails in Petrivske and Zolote on the Donbas contact line, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Journalists asked Peskov on Wednesday whether the summit would happen in the case of the disengagement failing. "Everything will depend on the decision made by the chiefs of state," he said.

Peskov additionally said they should wait till the end of the disengagement period. "It may fail and it may not. Let us wait for information on whose fault it is," he said.

"But on the whole, of course, the disengagement would help start the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," Peskov said.

"In particular, it [the summit] depends to a considerable extent on the stance of the Russian president," he said.