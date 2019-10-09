Facts

13:49 09.10.2019

Zelensky-Trump phone talk will have no negative consequences for Ukraine – Brok

Criticism of the European Union, Germany and France, voiced in a July 25 telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not have any negative consequences, Special Adviser to the President of the European Commission on relations with Ukraine, former European Parliament deputy from Germany Elmar Brok said.

"Look … we know the style of telephoning by Mr. Trump … and the purpose of that telephone call. Therefore, it will have no impact on the European policy, no negative impact," Brok said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question whether Zelensky's words could influence Berlin's position regarding sanctions against Russia that the EU and, in particular, Germany and France are not providing enough assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Special Advisor to the President of the European Commission on Relations with Ukraine noted that the European Union invariably prolongs the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation, and they are in effect, as evidenced by the decrease in the level of trade between the EU countries and Russia.

"Trade of the United States with Russia has increased in these five years, and for European countries it has dropped. The United States has paid nearly nothing for the sanctions. We do. For them, it's theoretical sanctions, for us it's practical sanctions," Brok said.

