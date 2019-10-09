Ukrainian businessman Fuks declines to comment on his prosecution in Russia

Founder of the development company Mos City Group, Pavlo Fuks, who is wanted in Russia as a suspect of embezzlement, has declined to comment on his ongoing trial in Russia.

"As a citizen of Ukraine, I do not comment on Russian media reports," Fuks told Interfax-Ukraine.

Moscow's Tagansky District Court on Monday set a date for a bail hearing in the businessman's case.

"The court has received a case with a motion to rule on custody as a measure of restraint on Pavlo Yakovlevych Fuks. The court hearing is due at 10 a.m. on October 11," court spokesperson Yulia Sukhinina told Interfax.

Fuks was arraigned for embezzling a large sum of money, she said. The businessman has been placed on an international wanted list.

The court did not explain what particular offence Fuks is charged with.

The Russian Investigative Committee department in Moscow's Central Administrative District is probing the criminal case.

In recent years Fuks, a native of Kharkiv, has resided in Ukraine.

Early last month he and Ihor Kolomoysky attended the Yalta European Strategy forum in Kyiv.

According to open sources, Mos City Group was founded in 2006 as a result of a merger of several companies specialized in integrated development of land plots. The developer has more than a dozen of large projects in Moscow, in the Moscow Region, and in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.