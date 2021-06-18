Facts

19:01 18.06.2021

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

1 min read
NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has imposed personal sanctions against Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, NSDC secretary Oleksiy Danilov said during a briefing on Friday.

"Today, sanctions have been introduced against Dmytro Vasyliyovych Firtash, a full package that our country can apply against this gentleman," Danilov said.

He also added that the sanctions were imposed on Russian businessman Pavlo Fuks, who, as the inspections of the Council's apparatus showed, was involved in the illegal obtaining of licenses for the extraction of minerals in Ukraine.

Tags: #nsdc #fuks #firtash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:13 17.06.2021
Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

18:15 04.06.2021
Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

Germany, France should bear responsibility for Russia's occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine – Danilov

17:52 04.06.2021
NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

12:15 26.05.2021
Cabinet to propose NSDC to ban 11 Russian artists from entering Ukraine for three years because of their trips to Crimea

Cabinet to propose NSDC to ban 11 Russian artists from entering Ukraine for three years because of their trips to Crimea

16:20 15.05.2021
NSDC Secretary announces Zelensky's decree on creation of cyber troops in Ukraine

NSDC Secretary announces Zelensky's decree on creation of cyber troops in Ukraine

18:44 14.05.2021
Ukraine imposes personal sanctions against 557 kingpins, 111 foreigners who are crime bosses – Zelensky on NSDC decision

Ukraine imposes personal sanctions against 557 kingpins, 111 foreigners who are crime bosses – Zelensky on NSDC decision

11:58 14.05.2021
NSDC meeting expected on Friday – source

NSDC meeting expected on Friday – source

12:30 11.05.2021
NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

14:43 05.05.2021
NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

12:59 05.05.2021
Ukraine, Estonia ready to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity sector – Danilov's meeting with ambassador

Ukraine, Estonia ready to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity sector – Danilov's meeting with ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

LATEST

Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Kyivavtodor to continue cooperation with law enforcers, provide all necessary documents - Kyiv City State Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD