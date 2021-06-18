NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has imposed personal sanctions against Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, NSDC secretary Oleksiy Danilov said during a briefing on Friday.

"Today, sanctions have been introduced against Dmytro Vasyliyovych Firtash, a full package that our country can apply against this gentleman," Danilov said.

He also added that the sanctions were imposed on Russian businessman Pavlo Fuks, who, as the inspections of the Council's apparatus showed, was involved in the illegal obtaining of licenses for the extraction of minerals in Ukraine.