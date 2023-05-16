Facts

18:53 16.05.2023

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

2 min read
Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the sanctioned oligarch Pavlo Fuks on large-scale financial fraud with strategic enterprises of Ukraine and systematic tax evasion.

"Based on the collected evidence, Fuks and two top managers of the holding were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of taxes, fees). Corporate rights and accounts of 101 companies involved in illegal activities, the right to claim more than 1,600 redeemed loans, more than 240 real estate and vehicles of participants in the scheme were seized as part of criminal proceedings. Part of the seized assets has already been transferred to the management of ARMA [the Asset Recovery and Management Agency]," the Security Service of Ukraine said on its website on Tuesday.

According to the Security Service, since 2018 Fuks has illegally seized the assets of Ukrainian companies for over UAH 100 billion. His holding was looking for enterprises in the energy, machine-building and metallurgical industries of Ukraine that had loans from bankrupt banks, and bought out the loan obligations of these enterprises from them, which made it possible to interfere in their economic activities. Then the assets of Ukrainian plants and infrastructure facilities were frozen, their activities were blocked, or they were brought to bankruptcy.

"Fuks and his accomplices carefully concealed the sources of financing of transactions and real customers due to complex financial fraud. For this, more than 100 affiliated commercial structures were used. During these frauds, the offenders received super profits and evaded taxes. For example, only from one of these transactions the amount of damage inflicted on the state reaches almost UAH 100 million.

Tags: #security_service #fuks

MORE ABOUT

16:02 21.03.2023
Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

17:40 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

19:01 18.06.2021
NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

17:32 01.02.2021
SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

12:14 23.01.2021
SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

12:32 09.10.2019
Ukrainian businessman Fuks declines to comment on his prosecution in Russia

Ukrainian businessman Fuks declines to comment on his prosecution in Russia

15:37 11.09.2019
Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

Kremlin denies Smolenkov had access to Russian security services data

15:12 10.08.2019
Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

10:11 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

10:05 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

Zelensky appoints Tyvodar head of SBU's Main Investigative Department

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

Businessman Zhevaho denies involvement in situation around Supreme Court

Ukraine officially joins NATO Center of Excellence for Joint Cyber Defense – MFA

Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

LATEST

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

Ukrainian MFA criticizes Georgia's decision to resume flights with Russia

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

Kuleba names five reasons why Ukraine should get F-16 jets

Businessman Zhevaho denies involvement in situation around Supreme Court

France allocates more than EUR 7 mln for second stage of #yaMariupolDwelling project in Dnipro

Ukraine officially joins NATO Center of Excellence for Joint Cyber Defense – MFA

Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

AD
AD
AD
AD